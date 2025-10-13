Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,662 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $37.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

