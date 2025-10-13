Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $30.74 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

