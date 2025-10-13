AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

ABBV opened at $230.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $407.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 25th. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

