Vest Financial LLC Acquires 16,092 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $880.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $904.44 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $990.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $867.96 and a 200 day moving average of $731.35.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total transaction of $2,739,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,647,566.80. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,702 shares of company stock worth $53,834,480 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.