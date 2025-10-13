Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,231 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after buying an additional 159,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.50. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3462 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.