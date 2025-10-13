OFI Invest Asset Management Grows Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Orca Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $413.28 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $440.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.70.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,873,972.60. The trade was a 20.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.