Vest Financial LLC Sells 130,396 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Vest Financial LLC cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,396 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $47,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $102.36 on Monday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

