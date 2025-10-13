Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 19,470 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELO. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $64.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

