Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 2,531 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $29,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.