OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases 20 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 192.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 54.1% in the second quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,130.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.4%

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,668.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,504.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,696.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.