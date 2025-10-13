The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Decreased by Acorn Creek Capital LLC

Acorn Creek Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $375.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

