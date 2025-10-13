Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $24,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $60.92 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

