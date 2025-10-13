Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,711,004,000 after buying an additional 245,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,539,652,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,222,000 after buying an additional 180,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,495,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $332.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.45. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.60.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

