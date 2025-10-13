Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

