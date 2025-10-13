Aberdeen Group plc Has $38.75 Million Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in argenex were worth $38,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in argenex by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in argenex by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in argenex by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of argenex by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of argenex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $796.92 on Monday. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $808.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $719.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.00.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of argenex from $700.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenex from $766.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price target on shares of argenex in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.32.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

