Clarendon Private LLC Has $411,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Clarendon Private LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $3,851,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $375.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.30.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

