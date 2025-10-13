Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,130,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,901,000 after acquiring an additional 739,448 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,090,000 after purchasing an additional 401,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,559,000 after purchasing an additional 351,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3,061.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 257,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

