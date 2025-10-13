Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 367 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $1,934,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 49,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

