Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,057 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $141.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.33.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.71.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

