Eastern Bank Has $83,000 Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.