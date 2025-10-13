Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 81,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,978,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 122,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of RSG opened at $225.16 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.85.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

