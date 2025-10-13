Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,502,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after purchasing an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 83,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.82 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -157.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
