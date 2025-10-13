IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after buying an additional 5,076,705 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $440,535,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ONEOK by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,915,000 after buying an additional 2,182,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:OKE opened at $69.22 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

