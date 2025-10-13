Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8%

XOM stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $124.26. The stock has a market cap of $472.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.