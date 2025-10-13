McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $955,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,626,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,381,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after buying an additional 115,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,312.80. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,338 shares of company stock valued at $59,062,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $237.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $256.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

