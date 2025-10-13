IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 46.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $56.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,948.64. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

