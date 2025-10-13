Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $213,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,626,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 115.7% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 115,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total transaction of $6,377,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,494,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,338 shares of company stock valued at $59,062,683. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $237.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

