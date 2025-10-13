6,224 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $117.04 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

