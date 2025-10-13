Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.40% of ON Semiconductor worth $312,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

