RHS Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $118.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

