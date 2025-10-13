RHS Financial LLC Sells 13,700 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,442.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD opened at $19.16 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.