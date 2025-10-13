Concord Asset Management LLC VA Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Concord Asset Management LLC VA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

