Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Sold by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

