Wealth Architects LLC Has $31.57 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Wealth Architects LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $31,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,583,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,512,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,775,000 after buying an additional 930,404 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,922,000 after buying an additional 639,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,840,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.8%

DFIV stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $46.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

