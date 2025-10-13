Wealth Architects LLC Buys 1,580 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,127,000 after buying an additional 1,446,475 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,671,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,342,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,709,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,754,000 after buying an additional 133,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,899,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,022,000 after buying an additional 972,175 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,882,000 after buying an additional 265,823 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $35.82 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $37.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

