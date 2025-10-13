Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 5.8%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $325.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.50. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $348.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

