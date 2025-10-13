Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

