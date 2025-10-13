Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Acquired by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 2.1% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $56.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

