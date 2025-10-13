Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $66.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.