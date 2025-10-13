Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.30 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $207.12 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.29 and its 200 day moving average is $215.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

