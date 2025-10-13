Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 2.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $158.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $178.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

