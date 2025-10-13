iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV is Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $101.22.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

