M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 1.6% of M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,621.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NCLH opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

