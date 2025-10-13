Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 372.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,198,000 after buying an additional 1,452,290 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,653,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,745,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 362,170 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 988,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after buying an additional 354,582 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.