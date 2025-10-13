Pandora Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Pandora Wealth Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Pandora Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pandora Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 2.2%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $202.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $209.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

