Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28,222.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,254,000 after acquiring an additional 946,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,513,000 after acquiring an additional 883,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after acquiring an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,445,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,155,000 after acquiring an additional 247,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $232.81 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.20 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

