Lion Street Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 5.4%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $175.44 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $416.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.82, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

