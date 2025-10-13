Pandora Wealth Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Pandora Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278,893 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $192,130,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $154,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $160,357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,647,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,433 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,291,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,259. This trade represents a 93.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,987 shares of company stock worth $4,267,870. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 1.6%

SRE opened at $90.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

