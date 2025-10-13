M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Buys 33,935 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $44.71.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

