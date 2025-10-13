Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $44.74 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $44,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 109.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HDB stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.0854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.